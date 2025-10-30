TGSPDCL DE in ACB Net

Hyderabad: Shaik Chand Shareef Basha, a Divisional Engineer (DE) Electrical (Operations) in Telangana State Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL) in Medak district, was caught by the ACB when he demanded and accepted bribe of Rs.21,000 from the complainant.

Basha demanded bribe for processing the file for sanction of transformer to complainant's poultry farm. The tainted bribe amount of Rs.21,000 was recovered from the possession of Basha. The details of the complainant are withheld for security reasons, according to ACB officials.



