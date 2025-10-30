 Top
Telangana
30 Oct 2025 7:08 PM IST

Basha demanded bribe for processing the file for sanction of transformer to complainant's poultry farm

TGSPDCL DE in ACB Net
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested Shaik Chand Shareef Basha, a Divisional Engineer (DE) Electrical (Operations) in TGSPDCL, in bribe case. (Photo) By Arrangement)

Hyderabad: Shaik Chand Shareef Basha, a Divisional Engineer (DE) Electrical (Operations) in Telangana State Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL) in Medak district, was caught by the ACB when he demanded and accepted bribe of Rs.21,000 from the complainant.

Basha demanded bribe for processing the file for sanction of transformer to complainant's poultry farm. The tainted bribe amount of Rs.21,000 was recovered from the possession of Basha. The details of the complainant are withheld for security reasons, according to ACB officials.


