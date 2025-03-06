TGSPDCL Choutuppal ADE in ACB net

Hyderabad: Gajula Shyam Prasad, an Assistant Divisional Engineer (ADE) Operations in TGSPDCL at Choutuppal in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, was caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau when he allegedly demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs.70,000 from a complainant.

Prasad demanded bribe from the complainant for showing official favour to get the inspection for synchronization of a meter installed at a pharma company at Thangadapally village in Choutuppal in TGSPDCL portal through DE (Operations).

The synchronization was sought to get the complainant's pending bills from the pharma company, the ACB officials said adding Prasad performed his public duty improperly and dishonestly. They recovered the bribe amount from Prasad's possession.