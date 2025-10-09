TGSPDCL Chief Engineer Placed under Suspension for Dereliction of Duty

Hyderabad: TGSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Musharraf Faruqui placed Energy Audit Chief Engineer D Ranganadh Roy under suspension for indulging in gross negligence and dereliction of duties.

Roy also indulged in serious indiscipline and insubordination, by failing to relieve a grade-II artisan Raju working in Energy Audit and transferred to work in the energy department at Telangana Secretariat on October 2 up to December 31, 2025.

The suspension would continue till the conclusion of the disciplinary proceedings, according to the TGSPDCL memo.

The CMD issued suspension order after careful consideration of available material on record and having regard to circumstances of the case was satisfied that it is necessary to place Roy under suspension for his gross negligence and dereliction of duties and disobedience to instructions of TGSPDCL CMD, which constitutes misconduct as per the APSEB Employees Discipline and Appeal Regulations as adopted by the APCPDCL (Now TGSPDCL).