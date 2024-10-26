TGSP personnel and kin continue protests across state

However, DGP Dr Jitender asked the police personnel to withdraw the protests stating that indiscipline in uniformed forces was a very serious matter. It attracts provisions under the Police Forces (Restrictions of Rights) Act and the Police (Incitement to Disaffection) Act. They are liable to be penalised as per law, he said.

He said the system of duties in the TGSP had been in place for decades. He explained: "Per annum, the police department provides 120 days of leaves to TGSP personnel, including casual leaves, surrender leaves and four weekly offs, among others.”

“We have asked the district unit officers to look into the issues by interacting with the TGSP personnel and their family members in order to put an end to such protests," the DGP said.

The TGSP personnel are seeking postings at a certain place without transfers and highlighted the problems of leaves. The demand for ‘Ek police’ system includes implementing same rules for all wings, giving more leaves the number of days when leave is not allowed, and postings in the same place for a long time.

There was tension at Maheshwaram when the protestors had heated arguments with DCP Sunitha Reddy. Later, they staged a protest on the Nagarjunasagar highway.

Some of their family members alleged that sub-inspector Saida Babu and other officers had abused them using filthy language.

In TGSP 4th Battalions of Mamunooru in Warangal staged a protest inside the premises. They demanded implementation of ‘Ek Policing system’ like in Tamil Nadu.

Family members of TGSP personnel took out a massive rally in Bhadradri Kothagudem. They demanded that their husbands be posted in their respective places.

Similar protests were held in Nalgonda, Adilabad, Mahabubabad, Nizamabad and other places.





