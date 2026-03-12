TGSET 2024: HC Rejects Plea To Review History Paper-II Results

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has dismissed a writ appeal challenging an interim order relating to the evaluation of History Paper-II in the Telangana Eligibility Test (TGSET) 2024.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G.M. Mohiuddin declined to interfere with the order of a single judge dated November 12, 2025. The earlier order had refused to withhold the examination results or constitute an expert committee to re-examine questions alleged to be defective.

The TGSET examination was conducted on September 10, 2024 following a notification issued on May 4, 2024. The preliminary answer key was released on September 23, 2024 and candidates were allowed to submit objections between October 3 and October 11, 2024. After reviewing the objections, a Subject Expert Committee finalised the answer key and the results were declared on November 16, 2024.

The appellants, including Vontari Sharanya, submitted representations on November 28, 2024, December 2, 2024, February 8, 2025 and August 21, 2025, alleging that several questions in History Paper-II were defective.

According to the appellants, the expert committee had awarded compensatory marks for 25 defective questions but had ignored another 14 questions that were allegedly flawed.

They sought directions to award compensatory marks for all 39 allegedly defective questions to candidates that appeared for the examination. Alternatively, they requested cancellation of the History Paper-II examination and a fresh test.

The writ petition challenging the evaluation process was filed on September 15, 2025, nearly a year after the declaration of the results. After the single judge refused to withhold the results in interim proceedings, the petitioners approached the Division Bench.

The Bench noted that the main writ petition remains pending before the writ court and that the results had already been published based on the recommendations of the Subject Expert Committee.

Referring to the principles laid down by the Supreme Court in Surjeet Singh Sahni vs State of Uttar Pradesh and Ran Vijay Singh vs State of Uttar Pradesh, the court observed that judicial interference in academic matters involving expert evaluation should be exercised with restraint.

Finding no grounds to interfere with the interim order of the single judge, the Division Bench dismissed the writ appeal.