TGSRTC to Operate 6,500 Special Buses for Sankranti

Hyderabad: The TGRTC said that it would operate 6,500 special buses for the Sankranti festival season, including 300 for Andhra Pradesh. The fare would be 1.5 per cent more than normal services. The services will be operated from January 7 to 15 from Hyderabad to various destinations.

The free travel facility for women will be applicable in these special buses of Palle Velugu and Express categories, but only within the state borders. TGSRTC Rangareddy regional manager Sreelatha stated that improved facilities will be provided to passengers.

Officials expected a big demand on January 10, when 1,600 buses will be operated, and January 11, when 1,900 buses will run. To reduce congestion at the main bus terminals, the services will be operate from local areas.