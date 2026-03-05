TGRTC To Observe National Safety Week

Hyderabad: The Telangana Road Transport Corporation (TGRTC) is observing National Safety Week across all its depots, workshops and production units in the state from March 1 to March 7.

As part of the programme, a ‘Safety Day’ was organised in all units on Wednesday, with staff being sensitised to safety standards, the corporation said in a press note.

TGSRTC vice-chairman and managing director Y. Nagi Reddy said at Bus Bhavan in Hyderabad that worker safety remained the organisation’s primary objective.

“The safety of workers and employees is our foremost priority. Workers must remain extremely alert while performing critical tasks such as operating heavy machinery, welding, and handling fuel in bus depots and workshops,” he said.

He added, “National Safety Day is observed on March 4 every year, and this year all garages, zonal workshops and body building units (BBU) have been directed to observe a week-long Safety Week to create awareness at the grassroots level.”

Officials said the initiative aims to prevent accidents, reduce mechanical injuries, electric shocks and fire hazards, and strengthen workplace safety through continuous awareness.

They added that the programme also focuses on taking appropriate precautions against occupational health risks and exposure to chemical fumes.