TGRTC Plans To Expand Wedding Travel Services

Hyderabad: The TGRTC is discussing a proposal to expand wedding travel services as part of its strategy to earn revenues during the lean season. The management also plans to invite suggestions from the general public in the next phase. Officials discussed several plans at a a brainstorming session at Bus Bhavan on Thursday.

According to Sudha Parimala, Hyderabad region manager, “The corporation is looking to optimise costs, it’s also trying to avoid wastages.”

Separately, the TGRTC Hospital at Tarnaka has achieved NABH Entry-Level Certification, marking a milestone in its efforts to improve quality of care and patient safety. Hospital officials said sustained efforts over the past few years to upgrade infrastructure and strengthen clinical services led to the certification.

Developments include advanced emergency and critical care services, modular super-specialty operation theatres, a functional cath lab, and emergency cardiac care facilities, enabling timely and specialised treatment.