TGRTC Plans Special Buses To Clear Ugadi, Id Rush

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Road Transport Corporation (TGRTC) will operate special buses on March 17 and 18, to facilitate people to travel to their natives’ places ahead of Ugadi on March 19 and Id-ul-Fitr, likely to be on March 20 or 21 depending on the sighting of the crescent Moon. Arrangements have also been made to handle the return rush expected on the March 23.

Officials added that even if passenger traffic is low during the return leg of these services, the buses will be brought back to the city and redeployed on high-demand routes to manage passenger flow.

According to RTC management, ticket fares for the special buses have been revised in accordance with Government Order No. 16 issued in 2003, which allows the corporation to increase fares by up to 1.5 times for special services operated during festivals and special occasions. The revised fares will apply only to the special buses operating within Telangana and on inter-state routes.

The free bus travel facility for women under the state government’s ‘Mahalakshmi’ scheme will continue during the Ugadi and Id-ul-Fitr festival days. The scheme will be applicable on ‘Palle Velugu’, ‘Express’, ‘City Ordinary’ and ‘Metro Express’ services across the state.