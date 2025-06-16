TGRERA Orders Bhuvanteza Infra to Refund Flat Buyers

Hyderabad: The Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TGRERA) has ordered Bhuvanteza Infra Projects Pvt Ltd to refund customers the money they paid for flats in the company’s Aura Phase-2 project, along with interest.

The buyers had booked flats in 2022 with promises that construction would begin soon and all approvals would be secured by the end of that year. Even by mid-2024 not a single brick had been laid, the complainants said.

The complainants approached RERA as they had to keep paying both house rent and home loan EMIs. They accused the developer of misleading them with false advertisements that promised luxury homes and timely possession.

They also feared that the builder might sell the same flats to someone else as construction had not begun and the project was even registered with RERA.

Despite being given notice, the developer and directors did not attend the hearings at the RERA. As a result, the case was decided in their absence.

The authority found that the builder had violated rules under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016. Not only did they fail to deliver the flats, they also did not register the project with RERA, which is mandatory for all real estate projects.

RERA ordered the builder to refund the full amounts paid by the buyers, along with interest. It also directed the developer to register the project immediately.