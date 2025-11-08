TGRERA Fins Suvarnabhoomi, Maha Infra

Hyderabad: The Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TGRERA) has exposed serious violations by Suvarnabhoomi Infra Developers Pvt. Ltd and Maha Infra Developers Pvt. Ltd, imposing a penalty of Rs 5,97,237 on the firms and directing them to complete pending works within 60 days.

The violations include unregistered projects, long delays in handing over possession, and lack of basic infrastructure, leaving several homebuyers distressed.

Maha Infra Developers sold plots in the “Suvarna Sampada 2” venture at Patancheru but failed to carry out any development work. The plots were later transferred to Suvarnabhoomi Infra without completing the promised layout, keeping buyers waiting for nearly six years.