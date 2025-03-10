TGPSC to release Group-I Main provisional marks on Monday

Hyderabad: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) is set to release the Group – I Main exam provisional marks on Monday. The marks of all candidates will be made available on the Commission’s website www.tspsc.gov.in.

The TGPSC conducted the Group-I Main exam from October 21 to 27, 2024. A total of 31,403 candidates were selected for the Main exam based on the Group – I preliminary test results and 21,093 candidates appeared for all papers.



