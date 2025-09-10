TGPSC to File Review Petition on Group-I Mains

Hyderabad: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) is learnt to have decided to file a review petition in the Telangana High Court challenging the single judge’s order of Tuesday which had struck down the Group-1 Mains examination results. Official sources said that the decision was taken during an emergency meeting held at the commission’s office in Nampally on Wednesday.

The deliberations, which lasted over four hours, focused on the High Court’s directive issued by Justice Namavarapu Rajeshwar Rao. The single judge had ordered manual re-evaluation of Group-1 Mains answer scripts through the moderation method, citing the Supreme Court order in ‘Sanjay Singh and another vs Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission’.

The High Court had further directed that based on the re-evaluated results, steps be taken to fill notified 563 Group-1 posts. In case of non-compliance, the judge stated that the entire Group-1 examination should be re-conducted within eight months.

The commission felt that there were no irregularities in the conduct of the exam and decided to defend its stance before the division bench. Sources revealed that the commission was prepared to escalate the matter to the Supreme Court if relief was not obtained at the High Court level.

The meeting reportedly concluded that pursuing the legal route was the most appropriate response, both at the High Court and Supreme Court levels, to safeguard the integrity of the examination process.

It was also decided to submit comprehensive arguments before the division bench, countering the single judge’s ruling. According to officials, the commission expressed confidence in the fairness of the evaluation process and was determined to contest the single judge's order vigorously.

The meeting, chaired by commission chairman Burra Venkatesham, was attended by members Amir Ullah Khan, Prof. Narri Yadaiah and Palavai Rajani Kumari, along with legal experts who were invited to discuss the issue.

Following the meeting, chairman Venkatesham is learnt to have briefed the state government on the commission’s proposed course of action. The government is understood to have supported the decision to seek a review. With the stakes high and 563 posts awaiting recruitment, the commission is reportedly moving swiftly to file the review petition in a day or two, while simultaneously preparing for a possible appeal in the Supreme Court if circumstances so demanded.