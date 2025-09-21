TGPSC to Conduct Group-II Certificate Verification from September 23

Hyderabad: Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has announced the schedule for certificate verification of candidates selected under Group-II Services.

The verification will be held on September 23 and 24, 2025, from 10:30 AM to 5:00 PM, with a reserve day on September 25, 2025, at **Suravaram Pratap Reddy University (formerly Sri Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University), Public Garden Road, Nampally, Hyderabad.

Candidates are required to download the verification material from the official website [www.tspsc.gov.in](https://www.tspsc.gov.in). They must also exercise their web options on the TSPSC portal between September 22 and 25, 2025.

The Commission has cautioned candidates to take utmost care while submitting web options, as these will be considered final for selection. It also stated that failure to attend certificate verification on the given dates will result in cancellation of candidature.

For further details, candidates have been advised to visit the Commission’s website.