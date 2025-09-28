TGPSC Releases Group-II Provisional Selection List
782 candidates have been provisionally selected against 783 notified vacancies
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) on Sunday announced the provisional selection list for Group-II Recruitment.
"782 candidates have been provisionally selected against 783 notified vacancies based on the general ranking ranking list released on March 11," the public service commission in a release said.
Additionally, TGPSC also said that one vacancy has been withheld.
The results, covering all 18 post codes, are available on the Commission’s official website. However, they remain subject to the final outcome of various writ petitions pending before the courts.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story