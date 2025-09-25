TGPSC Releases Group 1 Final List for 562 Posts

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has published the list of selected candidates for Group 1 posts on its official website. This announcement comes after the Telangana High Court Division Bench stayed earlier single-judge orders that had cancelled the Group 1 Mains examination results.

The recruitment drive targeted filling 563 vacancies across various prestigious administrative posts. However, following the High Court orders, one post remains vacant. The candidates selected for 562 posts can now proceed with further steps as per the recruitment process.

Transport and other key administrative posts under the Group 1 category include Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Commercial Tax Officer, Municipal Commissioner, and various welfare officer roles.

Officials said the stay on the cancellation orders has provided relief to candidates awaiting their final selection, and the commission has directed all concerned to ensure smooth processing of recruitment formalities.

Candidates can check the detailed select list and further updates on the official TGPSC website https://websitenew.tgpsc.gov.in/