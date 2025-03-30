TGPSC releases general ranking for Group-1 mains

Hyderabad: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) on Sunday released the General Ranking List (GRL) for the Group-1 Mains examination conducted between October 21 and 27, 2024. The ranking list, along with candidates’ total marks and memorandum of marks, is available on the official TGPSC website tspsc.gov.in. for the recruitment for 563 posts.

The GRL includes candidates who qualified in the General English paper and secured the minimum aggregate marks set for their respective categories. Those shortlisted in the ranking list will proceed to the next phase of certificate verification.

TGPSC said that selected candidates will be notified individually via email and SMS, apart from the official website.

Notably, TGPSC has not displayed the marks of candidates who were allowed to appear for the exam under High Court directives, citing legal orders. This has sparked discussions among aspirants, some of whom have raised concerns about transparency.

In response to allegations circulating on social media about the “sale” of Group-1 posts, the commission strongly denied any malpractice, asserting that the selection process is being conducted in a fair and transparent manner.

Candidates who have made it to the GRL should prepare for the upcoming certificate verification phase. TGPSC has advised them to keep all original documents ready, as per the guidelines in the official notification.

For those facing technical difficulties while checking their results, TGPSC has set up a help desk. Candidates can call 040-23542185 or 040-23542187, or email helpdesk@tspsc.gov.in on working days for assistance.