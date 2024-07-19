Top
TGPSC Postpones Group-2 Exam

19 July 2024 10:00 AM GMT
Telangana Public Service Commission. (Photo: TSPSC Website)

Hyderabad: Following representations from aspirants requesting the postponement of the Group-2 exam due to DSC exams to the state government, the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has rescheduled the exam to December. Originally scheduled for August 7 and 8, the commission will announce the new examination dates soon.

The decision comes a day after the aspirants met Congress MLC Balmuri Venkat and MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy in Hyderabad.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
