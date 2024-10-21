TGPSC Group-1 Mains Exam Begins

Hyderabad: The main examinations for filling 563 Group-1 posts in the state begin on Monday. Police have been placed on high alert in response to calls for postponement. Extensive arrangements have been made at 46 examination centers under the jurisdictions of Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda Police commissionerates. Section 163 of the BNSS has been enforced at all centers, prohibiting the gathering of more than five people within 200 meters of the premises.



At each center, six constables, including one female constable stationed under the supervision of a Sub-Inspector (SI). CCTV cameras have been installed in the exam rooms, around the Chief Superintendent's area, and in surrounding zones, with real-time monitoring of the situation. A route map has been prepared for the GPS-equipped vehicles that will transport the question papers and answer sheets daily for the examinations scheduled from October 21 to 27.



