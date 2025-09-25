TGPSC Group-I Results Out: 562 Provisionally Selected

Hyderabad: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) on Tuesday released the results of the Group-I services, notifying the provisional selection of 562 candidates. The notification came just hours after a division bench of the Telangana High Court suspended a single judge’s verdict cancelling the general ranking list (GRL) and directing revaluation of the mains answer scripts.

The Group-I services main examination was held from October 21 to 27, 2024. The commission had earlier published the General Ranking List on March 30, 2025, and after certificate verification, uploaded the hall ticket numbers of provisionally selected candidates on its official website.

Out of 563 notified vacancies under the notification dated February 19, 2024, 562 were filled, while one vacancy has been kept pending in view of the High Court’s interim orders in W.P. No. 6654 of 2025.

The Commission cautioned that provisional selections are subject to the outcome of Writ Appeal No. 1066 of 2025, batch cases, and any other petitions pending before the Telangana High Court. It also warned that any selection found to be based on false information or irregularities would be cancelled at any stage, with candidates forfeiting all consequential benefits.