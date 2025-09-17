TGPSC Appeals Against Group 1 Results Cancellation

Hyderabad: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) on Wednesday filed an appeal with the division bench challenging the single bench verdict that had cancelled the Group 1 results and ranks on September 9.

The single bench had directed the TGPSC to either re-evaluate the mains answer scripts as per Supreme Court guidelines set in the UPSC vs. Sanjay Singh case and complete recruitment for 563 posts, or cancel the mains exams conducted from October 21 to 27 and reconduct them.

The court had also mandated that the entire recruitment process be completed within eight months.