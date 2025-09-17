 Top
TGPCB Urges Safe Disposal Of Old Fridges, ACs

17 Sept 2025 12:10 AM IST

The programme included a presentation on ozone-depleting substances and the Montreal Protocol. Students, teachers, scientists and senior officials participated and shared their views.—Image By Arrangement

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pollution Control Board (TGPCB) marked International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer with a call for safe disposal of old refrigerators and air conditioners. This year’s theme was “From Science to Global Action.” At a talk organised by TGPCB on Tuesday, speakers underscored the role of the Montreal Protocol in phasing out ozone-depleting substances and raising awareness of their harmful impact. They emphasised the importance of collective action in protecting the Ozone layer.

“Ozone, present in the stratosphere, acts like an umbrella shielding the earth from harmful ultraviolet radiation. Substances such as chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) and hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) deplete this layer, leading to increased risks of skin cancer and cataracts. While modern refrigerators and ACs now use safer alternatives, scrapping old units must be done carefully to prevent damage,” said Ravi, member secretary, TGPCB. He added that growing trees, choosing eco-friendly products, and reducing single-use plastics remain top priorities.

Explaining the science, Nageswara Rao, joint chief environmental scientist, TGPCB, said, “Ozone in the stratosphere protects us by filtering ultraviolet rays. But ozone in the lower atmosphere behaves like a greenhouse gas, warming the earth and harming biodiversity.”

The programme included a presentation on ozone-depleting substances and the Montreal Protocol. Students, teachers, scientists and senior officials participated and shared their views.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
