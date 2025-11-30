TGPCB Oversees Demo of Mobile Waste Vehicle

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pollution Control Board (TGPCB) oversaw a Switcheko demonstration of its mobile waste-processing vehicle, in Sanathnagar here on Saturday. The unit has been developed to handle multiple categories of waste at the source, including plastic, cardboard, e-waste, sanitary waste, textiles and food waste.

Minister Konda Surekha and Danasari Anasuya Seethakka were present at the demonstration and asked officials to draw up plans to implement it across the state.

According to officials, the vehicle is designed to carry out on-site operations such as baling, shredding and recycling, allowing waste to be processed immediately without transporting it to central facilities. TGPCB officers observed the full workflow during the demonstration and reviewed how the system can support decentralized waste management.

Switcheko representatives said the unit helps convert collected waste into usable material through on-location processing, reducing pressure on existing waste-handling systems.