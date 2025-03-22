TGPCB holds talks with industries over pollution

Hyderabad:In response to complaints from residents of Bachupally and Mallampet about foul odour, the Pollution Control Board (TGPCB) held a meeting on Thursday with industries operating in Kazipally and Gaddapotharam.

TGPCB officials instructed the industries to implement effective odour control measures and continuously monitor volatile organic compound (VOC) levels. Officials shared findings from recent inspections and discussed precautionary steps with industry representatives. Individual units briefed officials on the measures they were taking to mitigate odour issues.



The industry association was directed to strengthen monitoring by deploying patrolling teams led by senior officials. Industries were also instructed to ensure responsible personnel were present at their plants during evening and night hours to enable immediate corrective action if needed.



TGPCB warned that strict action would be taken against any units violating environmental norms. The meeting was chaired by the TGPCB joint chief environmental engineer from the zonal office in RC Puram, with participation from senior engineers, scientists and other officials.

