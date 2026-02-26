TGO Thanks CM For Cashless Health Scheme

Hyderabad: The Telangana Gazetted Officers (TGO) Association, Hyderabad branch, on Wednesday thanked Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for implementing the cashless medical treatment scheme for government employees and pensioners.

District president M.B. Krishna Yadav and secretary M.A. Khader described the decision as historic, stating that it addressed a long-pending demand of employees across categories. They said the implementation of the Employees Health Scheme (EHS), which provides cashless treatment along with an accident corpus fund of Rs 1.20 crore, would ensure medical security for employees and pensioners. According to the association, nearly 7 lakh government employees and pensioners, along with their family members totalling around 17 lakh people, would benefit from the initiative. The association also expressed gratitude to Cabinet ministers and Hyderabad in-charge minister Ponnam Prabhakar for their support.





38 Vidya Samiksha centres active, 33 states onboard

Hyderabad: Thirty-eight of the 40 Vidya Samiksha Kendras across India are now functional, with 30 three states and Union Territories contributing data to the national system, officials said at a two-day consultation in Hyderabad.

The meeting at T Hub on February 23–24 focused on educational governance through Vidya Samiksha Kendras and APAAR ID, with around 250 delegates including senior officials from the ministry of education, NCERT and state project directors of Samagra Shiksha.

“Vidya Samiksha Kendras are not merely dashboards, but decision support systems capable of transforming classrooms, schools and governance processes,” said NCERT director Prof. Dinesh Prasad Saklani.

States including Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand shared digital monitoring practices. Telangana presented its initiatives, while sessions covered NDEAR, APAAR saturation and AI in decision making.











