TGNPDCL’s Peak Electricity Demand Hits 6273 MW

Hyderabad: The Telangana Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGNPDCL) has touched a new historic high in electricity consumption.

Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Karnati Varun Reddy announced that the power demand within the company’s jurisdiction reached a record 6,273 MW on Monday, marking a significant milestone in the history of TGNPDCL.

Surpassing Sunday's peak demand of 6,267 MW, the consumption climbed further to 6,273 MW today. The CMD noted that the surge in electricity demand is primarily due to the increasing intensity of the summer heat.

Despite the massive spike in demand, the CMD assured that the company is providing a continuous, uninterrupted power supply without any inconvenience to consumers.

With the possibility of demand rising even further during the peak summer months, Varun Reddy stated that the organization is fully prepared. He explained that proactive measures and strategic planning have been implemented to prevent any technical glitches and ensure a smooth supply of power across all sectors.