TGNPDCL take up awareness on electricity safety measures

Hyderabad: Karnati Varun Reddy, chairman and managing director of Telangana State Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGNPDCL), announced on Sunday that the company is implementing new strategies to prevent electric shock incidents across its 16 operational circles.

Varun Reddy attributed the recent rise in electrocutions to negligence, lack of awareness, and the use of inferior quality electrical wires and equipment. “Negligence and lack of awareness have led to these unfortunate incidents. Additionally, the use of substandard electrical wires and equipment is causing mishaps,” he said.

He emphasised that ignored safety measures, such as proper earthing at switchboards and the use of motor starters in agricultural fields, have significantly contributed to these incidents. To address these issues, TGNPDCL has launched the “Polam Bata” programme aimed at educating farmers about electrical safety practices.

Varun Reddy also warned that serious action will be taken against electricity employees who neglect their duties. He encouraged customers to report any electrical problems through TGNPDCL’s 24/7 toll-free numbers, 1800 425 0028 and 1912, or by contacting assistant engineers and linemen directly via the phone numbers printed on their electricity bills.