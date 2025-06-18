 Top
TGNPDCL SE Naresh Held In Rs.1lakh Graft Case

Telangana
M Srinivas
18 Jun 2025 5:51 PM IST

The tainted bribe amount of Rs. 80,000 was recovered from SE: ACB

TGNPDCL SE Naresh Held In Rs.1lakh Graft Case
Telangana ACB on Wednesday nabbed Janagam Naresh, a Superintending Engineer (SE) of TGNPDCL in Mahabubabad in connection with a bribe case. (Photo: By Arrangement)

Hyderabad: Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday caught Janagam Naresh, a Superintending Engineer (SE) of Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGNPDCL) Operations Circle in Mahabubabad, red handed at his house when he demanded the bribe amount of Rs.1 lakh.

Of the Rs.1 lakh, he allegedly accepted the remaining bribe amount of Rs. 80.000 as he had earlier accepted the bribe amount of Rs.20,000 from the complainant for showing official favour for approving the continuation of agreements related to existing Letters of Acceptance pertaining to Kuravi and Maripeda Sub-Divisions.

The tainted bribe amount of Rs. 80,000 was recovered from Naresh. Both the hand fingers of Naresh and his right side pocket of trouser yielded positive results in the chemical test. The details of the complainant were withheld for security reasons, according to ACB officials.


