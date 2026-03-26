TGNPDCL Registers Peak Power Demand of 6,457 MW

Hyderabad: The Telangana Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGNPDCL) has achieved a historic milestone in power consumption, announced the company's Chairman and Managing Director, Karnati Varun Reddy. On Thursday, the company recorded a peak power demand of 6,457 MW within its jurisdiction, the highest ever registered in the organization's history.

Surpassing the previous record of 6,441 MW set on March 3, 2026, today's demand reflects an additional 16 MW surge, marking a new benchmark for the company. The CMD emphasized that this achievement is not merely a numerical milestone, but a testament to the organization's operational efficiency and its commitment to delivering improved, quality, and uninterrupted power supply to consumers.

Reasons behind the Surge in Demand

The CMD attributed the sharp rise in power consumption primarily to the onset of summer and the steadily increasing temperatures across the region. With maximum temperatures in Telangana currently exceeding 36 degrees Celsius, electricity usage has risen significantly across all sectors: residential households, commercial establishments, industries, and agricultural pump sets. In particular, the unprecedented surge in the usage of air conditioners, coolers, and fans among domestic consumers has been a major contributing factor to this record demand.

Company's Preparedness for Uninterrupted Supply

The CMD reaffirmed that ensuring continuous power supply without any inconvenience to consumers — regardless of how high the demand rises remains the organization's primary objective. He outlined the key measures taken by TGNPDCL to meet this challenge:

This includes strengthening of sub-stations and maintaining and upgrading works on transformers, feeder lines, and sub-stations were completed well in advance to enhance system capacity.

Round-the-clock monitoring teams have been deployed to respond immediately to any technical fault in the power supply network. Dedicated rapid response teams are on standby to restore supply at the earliest in the event of any disruption in any area.

The CMD projected that power demand is likely to rise further during the peak summer months of April and May. However, he expressed full confidence that the organization is already well-prepared to handle the anticipated load without difficulty. He reaffirmed the company's resolve to ensure quality and reliable power supply to all consumers under its jurisdiction.

Varun Reddy congratulated the entire TGNPDCL staff for their dedicated and relentless efforts that made this record possible, and credited the organization's operational excellence for this achievement. He stated that consumer satisfaction and quality of service remain the top priorities of TGNPDCL, and the company will continue to strive tirelessly in that direction.