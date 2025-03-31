TGNPDCL Launches Consumer Feedback Cell to Enhance Service Quality

Hyderabad: The Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGNPDCL) has launched a consumer feedback cell to further improve service quality for electricity consumers.

Chairman and Managing Director Karnati Varun Reddy said, as part of the initiative, a random selection of 60 consumers per day will be contacted to gather their feedback on four key service parameters. Over a month, feedback will be collected from approximately 1,800 consumers to assess service efficiency and customer satisfaction.

The key service parameters for consumer feedback include timely release of new connections, behavior of officials and staff, resolution of consumer complaints and prevention of corrupt practices. Based on the feedback, official including operations and maintenance staff and section officers will be evaluated and rated.

To encourage excellence in service delivery, TGNPDCL will introduce a consumer service excellence award every three months for top-performing staff. The award is divided into categories - quarterly awards for officials delivering exceptional consumer service and annual awards for outstanding performers across the organization.

Varun Reddy emphasized that direct engagement with consumers will help TGNPDCL identify and address service issues proactively, ensuring that problems do not recur. He added that the initiative was a major step towards enhancing service quality and customer satisfaction across TGNPDCL under 16 circles.