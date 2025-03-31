TGNPDCL launches consumer feedback cell

Hyderabad:The Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGNPDCL) has launched a Consumer Feedback Cell to further improve service quality for power consumers, company’s chairman and managing director Karnati Varun Reddy announced here on Monday.

As part of this initiative, a random selection of 60 consumers per day will be contacted to gather their feedback on four key service parameters. Over a month, feedbacks will be collected from around 1,800 consumers to assess service efficiency and customer satisfaction.

The key service parameters for consumer feedback include, timely Release of new connections, behaviour of officials and staff, resolution of consumer complaints and prevention of corrupt practices.

Based on this feedback, officials including the operations and maintenance staff and section officers will evaluate and rate it.

To encourage excellence in service delivery, TGNPDCL will introduce a "Consumer Service Excellence Award" every three months for top-performing staff, which would be quarterly awards for officials delivering exceptional customer service and annual awards for outstanding performers across the organisation.

Karnati Varun Reddy emphasised that direct engagement with consumers will help TGNPDCL identify and address service issues proactively, ensuring that problems do not recur. He added that this initiative is a major step towards enhancing service quality and customer satisfaction across TGNPDCL under 16 circles.