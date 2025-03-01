TGNPDCL gets PSU leadership award for innovation in operational excellence

Hyderabad: Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGNPDCL) received PSU leadership award for innovation in operational excellence.

The award was presented at a prestigious ceremony held in Delhi on Friday. On behalf of the company, Company Secretary K. Venkatesham and Assistant Secretary MV Ramana Reddy received the award.

On Saturday, at a special event organized at the corporate office in Hanamkonda Vidyut Bhavan, the award was handed over to Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Karnati Varun Reddy by the in-charge Directors and Chief Engineers.

Speaking on this occasion, Varun Reddy stated that the award is recognition of the company’s commitment to providing innovative and high-quality power services while embracing cutting-edge technology. He emphasized that the new initiatives implemented by TGNPDCL have significantly benefited consumers, leading to the company’s selection for this prestigious honor.

TGNPDCL has introduced key innovations and services in addition to digital transformation. Every service is now available online, including new service connections, line shifting, complaints, application tracking, and bill payments.

Strengthened the 24/7 customer support through the toll-free number 1912 for quick resolution of power-related issues. With regard to Consumer-Centric Initiatives, The TGNPDCL is conducting “Vidyut Prajavani” (Electricity Public Grievance Program) every Monday to address consumer complaints efficiently.

Consumer Reception Desks have been set up at circle, division, and section offices to assist consumers. The “Vidyut Adhikarula Polam Bata” (Electricity Officers’ Field Visit) program is actively resolving farmers' concerns by addressing issues such as damaged poles, loose wires, and missing mid-span poles.

In 2024, 38,179 agricultural service connections were released, marking a 20 per cent increase compared to 2023. To ensure easy understanding for farmers, estimate materials, sketches, and related information are now provided in Telugu.

The TGNPDCL is organizing regular training programs to enhance skills of employees, helping them resolve field challenges efficiently. About renewable energy progress, it said that as of March 2024, as many as 1,593 MW of renewable energy capacity has been added.

Additionally, 45,720 kW of solar rooftop power has been integrated into the system. The ERT (Emergency Power Restore Team) vehicles have been introduced, equipped with essential materials and GPS tracking for swift issue resolution.

Older substations are being upgraded, and Auto Break (AB) switches and Fault Passage Indicators (FPI) are being installed for faster fault detection and restoration. To improve alternative power supply, 33KV and 11KV interlinking lines have been set up.

Technical officers (DEs) have been appointed as safety officers, and extensive safety awareness campaigns are being conducted. Consumers, especially farmers, are encouraged to use the 1912 service instead of attempting repairs themselves.

The e-Stores system allows materials to be reserved and accessed online, eliminating paperwork and ensuring faster approvals and execution of projects. Geo-tagging and unique pole numbering have been implemented for all 33KV and 11KV poles, enabling systematic patrols and maintenance tracking.

Historical data on outages and transformer failures is now easily accessible for proactive issue resolution. The TGNPDCL mobile app has been upgraded with 19 consumer-friendly features to enhance user experience.

Varun Reddy reaffirmed that these ground breaking initiatives have contributed to TGNPDCL’s selection for this award and assured that the company will continue striving for excellence in power distribution services.

This recognition highlights TGNPDCL’s commitment to innovation, consumer satisfaction, and technological advancements in the power sector.