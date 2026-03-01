TGNPDCL Clocks Highest-ever Power Demand on Sunday

Hyderabad: The northern discom said it had recorded it highest-ever peak power demand of 6,267 MW on Sunday. This beat the previous record, set only a day prior, of 6,057 MW.

Karnati Varun Reddy, chairman and managing director of the Telangana Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGNPDCL) said the achievement was a result of the proactive and well-planned measures taken by the organisation in advance.

“With increase in temperature and water demand increased for crops for Rabi season, the power demand was increasing significantly. The company has taken all the measures and prepared a comprehensive action plan to ensure uninterrupted power supply and has focused on strengthening infrastructure,” Varun Reddy said.

The CMD underlined that the organisation was fully prepared to supply power without any interruptions, regardless of increased demand for power. He stated that power demand was likely to increase further in the coming summer season.