TGNPDCL Clinches Award of Excellence for Digital Innovation

Hyderabad: Telangana Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGNPDCL) has been conferred the prestigious Governance Now 12th PSU Awards 2026 under three high-impact categories Operational Excellence, Automation, and Digital Technology cementing its position as a frontrunner in power distribution innovation

The award was received at a ceremony in New Delhi by Company Secretary K. Venkatesham and formally presented on Monday to Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Karnati Varun Reddy at Vidyut Bhavan in Hanamkonda, in the presence of Directors and Chief Engineers.

Accepting the honour, Varun Reddy credited the achievement to the unwavering guidance of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, and Special Chief Secretary (Energy) Navin Mittal.

"This award is not a corporate milestone — it is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and commitment of every single employee of TGNPDCL," said Varun Reddy. "It reflects our collective resolve to harness technology and place the consumer at the heart of everything we do," he said.

Powering the Future: Key Technological Innovations

TGNPDCL's award-winning edge lies in its bold adoption of cutting-edge technologies to preempt failures and accelerate service

Double Honour

TGNPDCL also received recognition in the Innovation Category at the IPPAI Power Awards 2026 for its pioneering initiatives in power distribution — further validating its status as a technology-driven utility setting new benchmarks for the sector.

AI-Based Feeder Outage Prediction

TGNPDCL has deployed a proprietary AI model that analyses feeder complaints, maintenance records, outage history, and real-time weather data to generate dynamic risk scores — enabling proactive interventions before failures occur, dramatically reducing power interruptions.

Real-Time Feeder Monitoring System (RTFMS)

Leveraging digital relays and SCADA technology, TGNPDCL monitors voltage, current, overloads, and tripping events in real time — enabling faster fault detection, sharper load management, and precise computation of reliability indices including SAIDI and SAIFI.

Fault Passage Indicators (FPI)

Strategic deployment of FPIs across 33kV and 11kV long-distance lines has revolutionised fault identification — eliminating the need to inspect entire lines. To date, 8,882 faults have been swiftly identified and resolved using this system, significantly cutting outage durations.

Putting Consumers First: On-Ground Impact

TGNPDCL serves nearly 72 lakh consumers across 17 districts, and its consumer-centric programmes have delivered measurable results on the ground:

Polam Bata & Praja Bata — Over 5,000 field programmes conducted to address sagging lines, tilted poles, and defective transformers at the grassroots level.

Electricity Prajavani — A weekly redressal initiative held every Monday across Circle, Division, ERO, Sub-Division, and Section offices, resolving over 12,500 complaints to date.

1912 Call Center (24x7) — A centralised helpline offering round-the-clock complaint registration and resolution for billing, outages, and services, powered by a real-time ticketing system.

Emergency Restoration Teams (ERT) — Rapid-response teams deployed across all divisions and sub-divisions to tackle emergencies arising from heavy rains, storms, and technical faults.

Digital Services at Your Fingertips

TGNPDCL has brought power management into the digital age for its consumers:

TGNPDCL Mobile App — Bill payments, receipt downloads, new service applications, and complaint lodging — all in one place.

WhatsApp Chatbot — Instant service access through India's most popular messaging platform.

Multiple Payment Channels — UPI, digital wallets, and internet banking for seamless transactions.

Line Clearance (LC) Android App — Ensuring safe, secure, and accountable line clearance operations in the field.