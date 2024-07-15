TGNAB busts international drug syndicate, five held

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGNAB) sleuths along with Narsingi police have busted an international drug syndicate with the arrest of five persons on Monday.

Acting on credible information, the police conducted raids at an apartment in Hydershakote and arrested five drug dealers. The arrested persons were in possession of cocaine worth Rs 35 lakh. The police seized 199 grams of drugs, passports, bikes, cell phone and other incriminating material from the arrested persons.

The arrested were identified as Onuoha Blessing (31) and Azeez Noheem (29) both Nigerians, Allam Satya Venkata Gowtham (31), Sanaboina Varun Kumar (42), Mohd Mahaboob Shareef (36). Two other suspects, both from Nigeria, are absconding, the police said.

Apart from drug dealers, the police have also identified 13 consumers and six of them were apprehended. All the half a dozen consumers tested positive for cocaine in their urine test, police said. All the consumers were wealthy and a few of them are associated with Tollywood actors.

The TGNAB urged citizens to not fall prey to such drug rackets and requested parents to keep a watch on their children's activities. The police also requested them to inform about such activities on mobile phone: 8712671111.