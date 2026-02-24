TGMFC Moots Mini-truck Scheme for Minority Youth

Hyderabad: The Telangana Minorities Finance Corporation (TGMFC) has proposed a Rs.380-crore plan for 2026–27, including the provision ‘mini trucks’ to unemployed youth, aiming to boost livelihood opportunities. Officials said each vehicle, costing around Rs.10 lakh, would be offered with a Rs.5 lakh subsidy and Rs.5 lakh loan. “This will help unemployed youth stand on their feet,” sources told Deccan Chronicle.

The corporation recently launched an e-scooters scheme under economic support (2025–26), distributing units worth up to Rs.1.5 lakh with 80 per cent subsidy and 20 per cent beneficiary share. Around 3,000 e-scooters are being given in partnership with a transport aggregator, which operates in 25 districts. Eligible candidates will also receive training.

Minorities welfare minister Mohammed Azharuddin said the schemes aim to make youth financially independent. Current initiatives include Rs.15 crore for tool kits and generators for the Turka Kasha community, Rs.5 crore for mopeds to Fakheer/Dudekula and other vulnerable groups, and Rs.25 crore for one-time grants to minority women under the Indiramma Minority Mahila Yojana Scheme.

Sources clarified that of the Rs.300 crore earmarked for 2025–26, only Rs.100 crore has been spent due to a funds crunch. “For next year we have proposed Rs.380 crore, but are optimistic that at least Rs.250 crore will be allocated for key schemes like distribution of mini-trucks,” they said.