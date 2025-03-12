TGMC Registers FIRs Against 12 Fake Rural Doctors

Hyderabad: The Telangana Medical Council (TGMC) registered FIRs against 12 rural medical practitioners after undertaking inspections in Hyderabad, Sangareddy, Banswada, and Kamareddy.

Authorities found eight fake doctors operating in Hyderabad, three in Sangareddy, and one in Kamareddy district.

Dr Mahesh Kumar K., chairman of the Telangana Medical Council, said that many unqualified RMPs were prescribing antibiotics, steroids, and painkillers without medical knowledge, posing a serious threat to public health.

At Dundigal police station, TGMC filed FIRs against J. Jitender of Satwik Clinic and Shekar of Shweta Clinic. Under Bachupally police limits, FIRs were registered against K. Aruna Kumari of Buchi Babu Clinic and Chandra Obul Reddy of Yash First Aid Centre.

Under Sangareddy police station, FIRs were filed against P. Kishan Rao of Srinivas Clinic, G. Dastagiri of Dastagiri Clinic and Dr. Malka Goud of Manikantha First Aid Centre. In Kamareddy district, TGMC filed an FIR against Shiva Kumar of Dhanvanthari Clinic for falsely practicing as an eye doctor.

FIRs were also registered at Vanasthalipuram police station limits against G. Chandrakala of Smart Cure Centre, C. Srinivas of Vasu Medical and General Store and Clinic, P. Mahesh of Aynash Diagnostic Centre and G. Chandra Shekar of Rajarshi Infirmary.

TGMC also issued notices to G. Srinivas of Sahaja Hospital for practising allopathy despite only having a BAMS degree.