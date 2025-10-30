TGMC Inspects 14 Illegal Clinics, Seals Them

Hyderabad: In a major move to curb quackery, the Telangana Medical Council (TGMC) conducted inspections on 14 illegal clinics and later handed over the case files to Ranga Reddy District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) Dr Lalitha Devi and Medchal-Malkajgiri DM&HO Dr Uma Gouri, who subsequently sealed the clinics.

Acting on complaints and criminal cases filed by the TGMC, officials carried out surprise inspections and sealed several unauthorised clinics and first-aid centres operating illegally. These centres were reportedly run by unqualified individuals who were administering antibiotics, steroids, painkillers, and abortion-inducing drugs without proper medical supervision, posing a serious threat to public health.

The sealed establishments include: Sania Clinic (Balapur), Varshit First Aid Center (Kamalanagar Colony, Balapur), Ratna Clinic (Karmanghat), V Care Skin Clinic (Miyapur), Bhagavendra Clinic (Kandukur Road), Sri Venkateshwara Clinic (Gayatri Nagar, Vanasthalipuram), Life Care Poly Clinic (Injapur), Lalitha Clinic (Adibatla), Lalitha Clinic (Kandukur Mandal), Bhaskar First Aid Center (Keesara), First Aid Center (Bandlaguda Road), Sujatha First Aid Center (Keesara), Raja Rajeswari Medical Shop Attached First Aid Center (Kompally), and Sri Ram Medical & General Store Attached Clinic (Kompally).

FIRs have been registered at the Keesara and Petbasheerabad police stations against those operating these fake medical centres.

TGMC vice-chairman Dr Srinivas said that around 550 fake doctors have been booked across Telangana so far. He warned that the misuse of strong medications by unqualified practitioners is causing kidney, liver, and hormonal damage among unsuspecting patients.