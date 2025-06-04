TGICCC Holds Mock Drill For Disaster Management, Monsoon Preparedness in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A mock drill as part of disaster management and monsoon preparedness was conducted here on Wednesday in coordination with all the civic departments concerned.

Simulating building collapse at an unspecified location with an objective to evaluate inter-departmental preparedness, response coordination, and emergency management capabilities in the event of a real-time disaster scenario, the drill was organized.

An officer of Telangana Integrated Command and Control Centre (TGICCC) made a call on National Helpline Number Dial-112 regarding a simulated building collapse incident. The alert received at TGICCC control room was immediately passed on to the control rooms of various departments for immediate action.

As per SoS message flashed from TGICCC, the 108 ambulances, police carried out relief operations under the supervision of heads of the departments concerned and other senior officers. Throughout the drill, TGICCC and other officers monitored and documented every development, ensuring structured command response.

A post-drill review session was held at the war room, where participating departments analyzed the execution, identified strengths, gaps, and areas for improvement. It was decided that mock drills for various disaster scenarios will be conducted periodically which will enhance the preparedness and response of various departments involved in disaster management.

A consolidated performance report of the mock drill, along with photographic and video documentation, has been compiled by the TGICCC. The insights drawn will be utilized to refine SOPs, enhance training, and ensure robust disaster response mechanisms across the State, according to TGICCC Director VB Kamalasan Reddy.

He said the mock drill underlines the government's commitment to safeguarding public life and property through proactive disaster preparedness and integrated emergency management.