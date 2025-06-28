TGICCC Conducts Monsoon Preparedness Training For Joint Action Teams

Hyderabad: The Telangana Integrated Command and Control Centre (TGICCC) under the supervision of its Director V.B. Kamalasan Reddy conducted a comprehensive training session on monsoon preparedness for all nominated Joint Action Teams (JATs) at TGICCС Towers in Banjara Hills on Saturday.

As many as 465 members including in-charge officers and personnel from various departments - Traffic police, TGSPDCL, HMWS&SB, GHMC and HYDRAA attended the training session. During the session, the focus was laid on coordinated response to monsoon to tackle challenges, especially the management of 141 pre-identified water-logging points the GHMC limits.

The key responsibilities discussed during the session included clearing of rainwater and debris, sewerage management, removal of fallen trees, restoration of electricity, road repairs, and traffic regulation during heavy rainfall incidents by minimizing response time and to ensure public safety in co-ordination with key departments.

The JATs will be linked to TGICCC through Monsoon JAT TGICCC WhatsApp group and its sophisticated communication network of control room (8712674000), social media, etc. The speakers emphasized the importance of inter-departmental coordination, adherence to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), and proactive ownership in disaster response.

Participants were urged to address the shortcomings observed during the previous monsoon season and to ensure efficient preparedness and response mechanisms this year.

TGICCC remains committed to enhancing the city's disaster management capabilities through continuous training and collaboration with all stakeholders.

This session was conducted followed by a high-level meeting on monsoon preparedness held two days ago with all the HoDs of Fire Services, Revenue, GHMС, HYDRAA, TGSPDCL, Medical and Health, IMD, SDRF, HMWS&SB and Tri- Commissionerates Police officials.