TGIC Partners with 18 Colleges Statewide to Amplify Innovation and Decentralise Program Reach

Hyderabad: TGIC launched its Host Institution program and signed MoUs with 18 colleges statewide, amplifying innovation and decentralizing program reach across the state on Wednesday.The MoUs were exchanged in the presence of Interim CEO, Meraj Faheem. Through these Host Institutions, TGIC solidifies their roles as key drivers for the grassroots initiatives of TGIC. The signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) marked a significant milestone in TGIC's mission to promote its initiatives on the ground and cultivate a thriving innovation ecosystem throughout the state.

The MoU exchange program at T-Hub, attended by representatives from 18 colleges across the state, was a success. The TGIC Host Institution program will establish Innovation & Entrepreneurship Cells within each of the selected colleges, fostering vibrant hubs for student and local entrepreneurship. This strategic initiative ensures TGIC programs and initiatives reach every district effectively, maximizing their impact.

"The TGIC Host Institutions Initiative will be a resounding success," said Meraj Faheem, Interim CEO of TGIC. "The establishment of these Host Institutions marks a crucial step in building a sustainable ecosystem where innovation thrives at every level, ensuring our programs are accessible and impactful across Telangana."

The MoU signing ceremony formalised the roles of the 18 colleges as designated TGIC Host Institutions. These institutions will receive comprehensive support from TGIC, including assistance in acting as local entrepreneurship cells. In return, they will serve as the primary points of contact for TGIC programs in their districts, organizing awareness sessions, facilitating industry engagement, and empowering students and local innovators.

The participating colleges, now official TGIC Host Institutions are as follows:

University College of Engineering, KU, Kothagudem - Bhadradri Kothagudem

Sumathi Reddy Institute of Technology for Women - Hanamkonda

R.B.V.R.R. Women's College - Hyderabad

St. Joseph's Degree & PG College - Hyderabad

R. K. Degree & PG College - Kamareddy

Jyothishmathi Institute of Technology and Science - Karimnagar

Sri Chaitanya Institute of Technology and Research (SCIT) - Khammam

Jayaprakash Narayan College of Engineering - Mahabubnagar

B. V. Raju Institute of Technology - Medak

Girraj Govt. College (A) - Nizamabad

Trinity Degree and PG College - Peddapalli

JNTUH University College of Engineering - Rajanna Sircilla

Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Degree College for Women - Rangareddy

Government Degree College Siddipet Autonomous - Siddipet

Anurag Engineering College - Suryapet

Government Degree College (Co-ed) - Wanaparthy

Takshashila Degree College - Vikarabad

Government ITI College, Aler - Yadadri Bhuvanagiri

This successful launch underscores TGIC's commitment to building a robust and inclusive innovation ecosystem across Telangana, ensuring that opportunities for entrepreneurship and growth are accessible to all.