TGIC Partners with 18 Colleges Statewide to Amplify Innovation and Decentralise Program Reach
Hyderabad: TGIC launched its Host Institution program and signed MoUs with 18 colleges statewide, amplifying innovation and decentralizing program reach across the state on Wednesday.The MoUs were exchanged in the presence of Interim CEO, Meraj Faheem. Through these Host Institutions, TGIC solidifies their roles as key drivers for the grassroots initiatives of TGIC. The signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) marked a significant milestone in TGIC's mission to promote its initiatives on the ground and cultivate a thriving innovation ecosystem throughout the state.
The MoU exchange program at T-Hub, attended by representatives from 18 colleges across the state, was a success. The TGIC Host Institution program will establish Innovation & Entrepreneurship Cells within each of the selected colleges, fostering vibrant hubs for student and local entrepreneurship. This strategic initiative ensures TGIC programs and initiatives reach every district effectively, maximizing their impact.
"The TGIC Host Institutions Initiative will be a resounding success," said Meraj Faheem, Interim CEO of TGIC. "The establishment of these Host Institutions marks a crucial step in building a sustainable ecosystem where innovation thrives at every level, ensuring our programs are accessible and impactful across Telangana."
The MoU signing ceremony formalised the roles of the 18 colleges as designated TGIC Host Institutions. These institutions will receive comprehensive support from TGIC, including assistance in acting as local entrepreneurship cells. In return, they will serve as the primary points of contact for TGIC programs in their districts, organizing awareness sessions, facilitating industry engagement, and empowering students and local innovators.
The participating colleges, now official TGIC Host Institutions are as follows:
University College of Engineering, KU, Kothagudem - Bhadradri Kothagudem
Sumathi Reddy Institute of Technology for Women - Hanamkonda
R.B.V.R.R. Women's College - Hyderabad
St. Joseph's Degree & PG College - Hyderabad
R. K. Degree & PG College - Kamareddy
Jyothishmathi Institute of Technology and Science - Karimnagar
Sri Chaitanya Institute of Technology and Research (SCIT) - Khammam
Jayaprakash Narayan College of Engineering - Mahabubnagar
B. V. Raju Institute of Technology - Medak
Girraj Govt. College (A) - Nizamabad
Trinity Degree and PG College - Peddapalli
JNTUH University College of Engineering - Rajanna Sircilla
Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Degree College for Women - Rangareddy
Government Degree College Siddipet Autonomous - Siddipet
Anurag Engineering College - Suryapet
Government Degree College (Co-ed) - Wanaparthy
Takshashila Degree College - Vikarabad
Government ITI College, Aler - Yadadri Bhuvanagiri
This successful launch underscores TGIC's commitment to building a robust and inclusive innovation ecosystem across Telangana, ensuring that opportunities for entrepreneurship and growth are accessible to all.
Source : Deccan Chronicle
