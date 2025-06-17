TGHRC Takes Suo-Motu Cognizance Of Repeated Electrocution Incidents In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana Human Rights Commission (TGHRC) has taken suo-motu cognizance of a news article published in vernacular daily highlighting repeated incidents of electrocution and fatal injuries caused by hazardous and ill-maintained electric lines in various parts of Hyderabad, particularly on the Sagar Road area.

The report points to serious lapses in maintenance and safety by the electricity distribution authorities concerned, resulting in grave threat to the lives and safety of the public, including children and daily wage earners.

Such incidents prima facie raises serious concerns of violation of human rights, particularly the Right to Life under Article 21 of the Constitution of India.

In view of the same, the Commission directed that a factual report be called for from the Principal Secretary, Energy department to be submitted by the next date, specifically addressing four key issues.

The issues include the number of electrocution-related deaths and injuries reported in the last two years, preventive and safety measures undertaken, steps initiated for removal or re-alignment of dangerous overhead electric lines in residential and slum areas, and compensation details provided to victims or their families in such incidents.

The Commission asked the department to submit the report by July 28 at 11 am. Two days ago, two people, who were sleeping on a pavement died of electrocution after high tension electric wires snapped and fell on them.