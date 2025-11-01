TGHRC Takes Suo-Motu Cognizance of Gadwal Food Poisoning Incident

Hyderabad: Telangana Human Rights Commission (TGHRC) headed by chairperson Dr. Justice Shameem Akther has taken suo-motu cognizance of a report published in a vernacular newspaper regarding 55 students of the BC Welfare Boys Hostel at Dharmavaram in Jogulamba Gadwal district falling ill after dinner on Friday night.

The Commission observed that, if true, it indicates serious lapses in food safety and supervision. It directed the Chief Secretary to conduct an enquiry and submit a comprehensive report by November 24 at 11 am.

As per the report, several students complained of dizziness and vomiting around 9 pm to 9.30 pm, following which hostel staff immediately informed the authorities and shifted the students to the Government Hospital in Gadwal in ambulances.

The assistance of Kodandapuram police station Sub-Inspector Murali was also taken. Medical officers stated that the students exhibited symptoms of food poisoning such as nausea and vomiting. Around 20 doctors attended to the affected students, and two of them reportedly experienced breathing difficulties.

The hostel authorities stated that the students were served rice, sambar, cauliflower, and eggs for dinner. The incident reported, if true, indicates serious lapses in food safety, hygiene, and supervision in a government welfare hostel accommodating minors, thereby giving rise to human rights concerns relating to the right to life, health, and safety of the students under State care.

In view of the above, the Commission takes suo-motu cognizance of the matter and directed the Chief Secretary to cause an enquiry into the reported incident and submit a comprehensive report to the Commission by the next date of hearing, explaining the circumstances leading to the incident

The Chief Secretary must also explain the present health condition of the students and treatment provided, medical findings and causes of the food poisoning apart from action taken against those found negligent in addition to measures adopted to ensure food safety and hygiene in all Government Welfare Hostels.