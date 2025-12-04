TGHRC Takes Serious Note of Stray Dogs Attack on Speech-Disabled Boy

Hyderabad: Telangana Human Rights Commission (TGHRC) chairman Dr. Justice Shameem Akther has taken a suo-motu cognizance of multiple news reports including a report published in Deccan Chronicle regarding the brutal stray-dog attack on an eight-year-old speech-disabled boy, Premchand, of Sivaganga Colony in Hayathnagar.

The boy sustained grievous injuries, including the severing of his ear. Observing serious concerns over public safety, lapses in stray-dog control measures, and potential violation of the child’s right to life and dignity, the commission has called for detailed reports from the GHMC Commissioner and the Ranga Reddy district Collector on the circumstances of the incident.

The commission also sought a report on the child’s current medical condition, the status of sterilisation and preventive measures, and compliance with Supreme Court directions on stray-dog management. The authorities have been directed to submit their reports by December 29, at 11 am

According to reports, Premchand was viciously attacked by about 20 stray dogs on December 2, while playing in front of his house. Owing to his speech disability, the child was unable to scream or call for help. The pack of dogs inflicted severe bite injuries on his ear, head, waist, back and limbs, until a local resident intervened and drove the dogs away.

The child was first shifted to Fever Hospital, and later referred to Niloufer Hospital for specialised treatment.

It is further reported that doctors confirmed that the child’s ear was severed, and that he sustained multiple deep bite wounds requiring emergency and intensive medical care. Local residents and the area corporator reportedly raised concerns about the increasing stray-dog menace, alleged lapses in sterilisation measures, and the failure to remove aggressive dogs despite repeated complaints.

The incident gives rise to serious concerns, including failure of civic authorities to ensure public safety, particularly for vulnerable persons apart from implications on the child’s right to life, dignity and safety guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution, beside possible violation of child rights, including the State’s responsibility to provide a safe environment.