TGHRC Suggests Compensation to Infant’s Mother in Ceiling Fan Collapse Incident

Hyderabad: The Telangana Human Rights Commission (TGHRC) headed by its Chairman Dr .Justice Shameem Akther, in suo-motu case concerning the ceiling-fan collapse that injured a newborn at Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Gudihathnoor in Adilabad, observed that the incident reflects grave negligence in maintenance of public health facilities and a breach of the State’s duty to ensure patient safety.

Considering the fracture and subdural hematoma suffered by the infant and the trauma caused to the family, the Commission has recommended payment of Rs.50,000 as compensation to the mother, Payal Jadhav, and directed Telangana Chief Secretary to report compliance within two months in accordance with Section 18(e) of the Protection of Human Rights Act-1993.

Based on media reports dated June 23, 2025 that a newborn baby sustained injuries when a ceiling fan had accidentally fell onto a hospital bed in a room at the PHC in Gudihathnoor, the commission had taken suo motu cognizance of the matter and directed the District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO), Adilabad to submit a detailed report on or before July 28, 2025 with regard to the incident.

The DMHO had filed a report stating Payal Jadhav, a resident of Machapur, was admitted to PHC Gudihathnoor on June 21 with labor pains. She delivered a female baby at 3.20 am the next day. On the same day, around 11 am, in the in-patient ward, one of the two ceiling fans, which had been functioning normally earlier, started rotating slowly.

The patient's attendant switched it off. After about five minutes, an elderly attendant switched it back on. The fan resumed slow rotation and, within two minutes, suddenly fell from the ceiling onto the bed which was accommodating the newborn child.

Unfortunately, the fan blades struck the newborn baby on the right side of the head, causing a minor contusion. The baby was immediately referred to RIMS, where a CT scan showed ‘non-displaced fracture of the right parietal bone' and a 'thin subdural hematoma'.

The baby was managed conservatively and was discharged after her condition improved, with no reported neurological symptoms during follow up visits. The baby's condition improved and she was discharged from RIMS on July 1. A memo was issued to the PHC medical officer calling for his explanation.