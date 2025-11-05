TGHRC Seeks Reports on Chevella Tragedy

Hyderabad: Taking suo motu cognisance of the tragic road accident near Mirjaguda in Chevella mandal of Rangareddy district on Monday, the Telangana Human Rights Commission (TGHRC) on Tuesday sought comprehensive reports from six key departments — transport, home, mines and geology, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Rangareddy district collector and Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC).

Nineteen people were killed on the Hyderabad-Vijayapura (Bijapur) National Highway 163 when a gravel-laden tipper collided head-on with a TGSRTC bus which was inundated by the small stones.

Commission chairman Dr Justice Shameem Akther observed that recurring accidents on the stretch pointed to grave negligence in road safety, poor enforcement and infrastructural delays, amounting to a violation of the Right to Life under Article 21 of the Constitution. The authorities concerned have been directed to submit factual and action-taken reports by December 15 at 11 am.

According to preliminary reports, the impact of the collision caused the tipper to overturn, burying passengers under gravel and leading to instant fatalities. The Chevella-Tandur stretch, often described as a “death corridor,” has witnessed multiple fatal accidents attributed to poor road conditions, absence of dividers, overspeeding, overloading and delay in widening works.

The commission noted serious administrative lapses, failure of enforcement agencies and lack of accountability among departments, resulting in repeated violations of citizens’ Right to Life and Safety.

In view of the recurring fatalities on NH-163 and continued infrastructural neglect, the commission held that the matter warrants intervention. It has therefore taken suo motu cognisance and directed officials concerned to furnish detailed and comprehensive reports for further examination.