TGHRC Seeks Report from DGP on Advocate Swapna’s Murder Case

Hyderabad: Telangana Human Rights Commission (TGHRC) has sought a report in connection with the murder a practicing advocate G Swapna Kumari from the Director-General of Police B Shivadhar Reddy by March 6.

In their complaint, 163 advocates led by Mohd. Aazam alleged gross negligence and failure on the part of the Station House Officer (SHO) of Moinabad police station and the local sub-inspector, in preventing the murder of Swapna on February 4, 2026. Swapna was a practicing advocate at a Court at Chevella.

She was brutally murdered by her brother G. Raju and his associates while surveying the land. The deceased had lodged a complaint with Moinabad police on November 6, 2025, after a car intentionally rammed against her scooter, but no action has been taken on the complaint.

Again on January 12, 2026, the deceased had lodged another complaint with Moinabad police suspecting that her brother. Raju had orchestrated the accident, in view of the disputes between them over land, basing on which, a case in Crime No.17 of 2026 was registered for the offence under Section 109 BNS.

Swapna had clearly mentioned the name of her brother in the complaint but the Moinabad SHO had mentioned the name of the suspect as ‘unknown' in the FIR. Despite explicitly mentioning the name of Raju as the perpetrator of these incidents, the Moinabad police, for the best reasons known to them, have desperately failed to protect the life of the deceased, which resulted in her murder in broad daylight. Had the Moinabad police acted in promptitude and in accordance with law upon the complaint lodged by the deceased, the incident could have been averted.

Due to inaction, gross negligence and adamant attitude of the police, a precious life of a practising advocate was lost, in a broad daylight and that such a failure of the police to take timely preventive measures, despite prior intimation and specific allegations, amounts to a serious dereliction of duty and a breach of statutory obligations cast upon them under law.

The advocates urged the Commission to order an independent enquiry into the incident, initiate criminal proceedings against the erring police officials and ensure safety of the eyewitnesses. They also recommended an interim compensation to the mother of the deceased and a direction to the police to file the charge sheet in the case within 60 days from the date of FIR.

Responding to the complaint, the Commission Chairperson Dr. Justice Shameem Akther sought for a report from the Director-General of Police by March 6.