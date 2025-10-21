TGHRC Seeks Factual Report from DGP in Riaz Encounter

Hyderabad: Telangana Human Rights Commission (TGHRC) here on Tuesday directed Telangana Director-General of Police B Shivadhar Reddy to submit a detailed factual report covering the circumstances leading to the encounter in Nizamabad district on Monday.

It also sought the status of any magisterial or judicial inquiry, and compliance with the Supreme Court and NHRC guidelines on encounter deaths, along with copies of the FIR and post-mortem report, by November 24, 2025.

The Commission issued these directions while taking suo-motu cognizance based on a report published in an online vernacular newspaper regarding the encounter death of Sheikh Riaz. Twenty-four-year-old Riaz was arrested in connection with the murder of police constable M. Pramod Kumar on October 17 and was undergoing treatment at the Nizamabad government hospital.

The deceased allegedly attempted to snatch the service weapon of an Armed Reserve Constable, who was on duty and tried to escape, following which the police opened fire, claiming self-defence, resulting in his instantaneous death.