TGHRC Seeks DGP’s Report On Lawyer Swapna Murder

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Human Rights Commission (TGHRC) has sought a report from Director‑General of Police B. Shivadhar Reddy by March 6 in connection with the murder of advocate G. Swapna Kumari allegedly by her brother G. Raju over a property dispute on February 4.

Swapna had earlier lodged complaints with Moinabad police in November 2025 and January 2026, naming Raju in connection with suspicious accidents, but police registered the suspects as “unknown.”

In a complaint to the commission, 163 advocates led by Mohd. Aazam alleged gross negligence and failure on the part of the Moinabad station house officer and local sub‑inspector in preventing the murder. They argued that timely police action could have averted the incident.

The advocates demanded an independent inquiry, criminal proceedings against erring officials, interim compensation for Swapna’s mother, and filing of the charge sheet within 60 days. Responding to the complaint, commission chairperson Justice Shameem Akther directed the DGP to submit a detailed report by March 6.