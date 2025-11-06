TGHRC Members Visit Secunderabad Gandhi Hospital

Hyderabad: The members of Telangana Human Rights Commission (TGHRC) inspected Gandhi hospital in Secunderabad here on Thursday.

The visit was led by Dr. Justice Shameem Akther, TGHRC Chairperson and Sivadi Praveena, Member (Judicial), and Dr. B. Kishore, Member (Non-Judicial) and other officials.

The members initially inspected the emergency ward and interacted with the attending medical staff, and subsequently visited the geriatric and pediatric department, including the pediatric surgery wing, and other departments of the hospital. They also verified some records maintained by the hospital.

Speaking to media persons later, the Chairperson expressed satisfaction over the functioning of various departments in the hospital and particularly appreciated the commendable work being carried out at the pediatric surgery department.

The Chairperson conveyed thanks to the hospital administration, doctors, and staff for their cooperation and service. As part of its statutory functions under Section 12(c) of the Protection of Human Rights Act-1993, the TGHRC members conducted an official visit to hospital.